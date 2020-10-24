Protesters gather outside of Attorney General’s house on 150th day of protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday marked the 150th day of Breonna Taylor protests in the city of Louisville.
Saturday evening, protesters gathered outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house to celebrate two jurors being allowed to speak publicly on the grand jury proceedings.
Before walking to Cameron’s home, the protesters gathered at a neighbor’s house where the homeowners said they invited them over for food and drinks.
Once outside of Cameron’s home, the group’s leader reminded protesters to stay off of the Attorney General’s property.
In July, 87 protesters were arrested while demonstrating at Cameron’s home. A group of protesters also staged a protest on his front lawn in August.
Moments after singing and dancing in the streets outside of Cameron’s home, LMPD officers arrived and repeatedly asked protesters to get out of the streets or said they would be arrested.
There were no arrests made. Protesters eventually made their way back to the original home they started and officers pulled back.
Protesters said although temperatures are dropping, they don’t plan to stop occupying the streets of Louisville.
