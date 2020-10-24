PRP Fire District Deputy Chief Brian Morgan dies at 46

By Dustin Vogt | October 24, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 3:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District is mourning following the death of their deputy chief Saturday morning.

The fire district announced on Facebook that Deputy Chief Brian Morgan died Saturday at the age of 46.

The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District has suffered a tremendous loss this morning with the passing of Deputy Chief Brian...

Posted by Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District - Official on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Morgan served the PRP community for 28 years according to the post, and was the current car 2.

The fire district said that Morgan was a key contributor in many of the improvements made to the department over the past years.

The post ends asking for thoughts and prayers sent to Morgan’s friends and family grieving his loss.

