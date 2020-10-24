Semi driver dies in crash on I-65 after driver tries to warn others of disabled vehicle

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – The driver of a semi died after hitting a vehicle that was disabled on Interstate 65.
A driver hit a deer in the northbound lanes of I-65, near the Henryville exit, around 4:30 a.m. Saturday and got out of the vehicle to warn other drivers that the car was disabled, according to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls.
The driver of a semi hit the disabled vehicle then crashed into trees.
The semi driver died from injuries suffered in the crash. The name of the driver has not been released.
The condition of the driver who hit the deer has not been released.
Traffic was shut down around the crash.
