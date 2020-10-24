Study says stay-at-home orders worked

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new study suggests stay-at-home orders did help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Researchers from the University of Alabama-Birmingham looked at state-wide COVID data between March and May of this year.
They found stay-at-home orders were associated with a drop in the number of cases. In fact, they estimate that without these policies, case rates would have been over 200% higher and fatality rates would be 22% higher.
With that in mind, more than a half-million American lives could be lost to COVID-19 by the end of February 2021. That’s according to a new model from the University of Washington. The model projects a resurgence of COVID this winter, especially in highly populated states like California, Texas and Florida. The model also shows universal mask wearing could save nearly 130,000 of those half million lives.
More than 224,000 people in the U.S. have already died from coronavirus.
