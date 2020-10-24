Thousands drive around I-275 loop for second Trump caravan parade

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands of people drove around the I-275 loop Saturday for the second caravan Trump parade.
The parade began at 10 a.m. and lasted until noon.
According to the ‘Trump Parade Cincinnati Ohio Fill the Loop Round Two’ Facebook page, the group started at the Mineola Pike Shell Station exit and ended at the Turkeyfoot Road exit.
“We just want to keep America great and keep our oil companies and protect our children and our nation and our retirement, social security, everything. That’s what means the most to us. We’re going to have seven grandchildren in January and we’re looking out for them,” said Amy Ryle of Versailles, IN.
The rules were similar to those of the first caravan, which took place Sept. 12 and drew thousands of participants.
Decorated vehicles were seen throughout the I-275 loop.
“It’s the best thing in the world to be a part of something like this. I mean the patriotism, there’s never been any kind of negativity. It’s just been amazing,” Ryle said.
Organizers say the the event was open to everyone.
A similar event took place Sept. 6 which travelled 87 miles through Indiana and Ohio.
