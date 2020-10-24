16-year-old shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot.
The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Rubel Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Mitchell said her injuries did not appeared to be life threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
