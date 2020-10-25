FORECAST: Gloomy with increasing rain chances

- Patchy drizzle/showers tonight
- Better rain chance Monday night into Tuesday
- Tropical Storm Zeta could bring us more rain Wednesday and Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers or patchy drizzle will still be possible tonight, otherwise cloudy and cool with temperatures only falling a few degrees into the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Clouds linger on Monday with a slight chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s Monday afternoon. A cold front heads our way Monday night bringing a better chance for showers, especially across southern Indiana. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s for lows.
Scattered showers continue into Tuesday with the best chance during the morning. Temperatures won’t warm much due to clouds and some showers. We’ll see highs in the 50s once again.
We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Zeta and an area of low pressure coming out of the southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, these two systems look to bring us rain, potentially heavy, but the track will be key. Keep checking back for updates to the forecast.
