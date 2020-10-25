Hoosiers pull off an overtime thriller over Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It had been 33 years since an Indiana football team knocked off a top ten team but that streak ended on Saturday as the Hoosiers finally kicked off their season. In overtime, IU nipped number eight Penn State, 36 to 35 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
IU quarterback Michael Penix forced overtime as he ran in for a two-point conversion in regulation, then scored on a game-winning two point conversion in the O.T. as the Hoosiers recorded one of their biggest wins in recent years.
In the extra period, Penix tossed a touchdown pass to Whop Philyor, who managed to stay in-bounds. That score left the Hoosiers one point in back of the Nittany Lions , 35-34.
Next, the IU quarterback made the dramatic , deciding play as he dove for the pylon at the corner of the endzone. The referees declared the play good for the points, but Penix’s leap was under a long review by the officials. After considering several replays, they decided there was not enough evidence to overturn the call. Game over, in favor of Indiana by a final count of 36-35.
This Saturday, the Hoosiers will hit the Big Ten road with a 3:30 P.M. showdown at Rutgers.
