Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 2,175 new cases, 12 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Sunday with new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The health department confirmed 2,175 new positive cases in Indiana Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 162,607.
Sunday’s report also confirmed 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 according to the ISDH. There have been 3,894 total deaths due to the virus reported in Indiana.
An additional 11,348 individuals have been tested according to Sunday’s report, with 29,940 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 1,629,468 individuals have been tested in the state, with 2,711,078 total tests administered.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now at a 6.9 percent average for all tests administered, and a 13.1 percent positivity rate for unique patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 15,627 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 3,066 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now at 114,027 unique patients, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 76.5 percent Sunday.
