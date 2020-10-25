Ky. reports highest number of weekly COVID cases since pandemic began, 1,462 new cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update provided Sunday afternoon, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the past week of new COVID case reports is now the highest weekly total since the pandemic began.
Beshear said that there were 9,335 positive cases reported in the commonwealth over the past week, breaking the last weekly record set from October 5 through 11 with 7,675 cases.
With 1,462 new COVID cases reported in Sunday’s update, the governor said that this is the highest number of cases reported on a Sunday. Total number of cases within the commonwealth is now 96,942.
“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”
Three additional deaths were also confirmed in Sunday’s update, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth to 1,407.
Beshear mentioned in Saturday’s update that new recommendations for counties in the red zone would be mentioned in Monday’s upcoming report.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Currently hospitalized: 841
- Currently in ICU: 231
- Currently on ventilator: 106
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
