LMPD: Homicide investigation underway after dead body found on Lexington Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are currently investigating after a dead body was reported in the Irish Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 1:15 p.m. on reports of a body found in the 1300 block of Lexington Road.
When officers arrived, they found a dead body that had suffered trauma. No other details were provided at this time.
LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, and there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
