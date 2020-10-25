LMPD investigating shooting in Portland neighborhood, MetroSafe confirms

MetroSafe confirms the initial call came in around 10:32 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | October 25, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 11:18 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting investigation is underway in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning.

MetroSafe confirms the initial call came in around 10:32 a.m. to the 2000 block of West Main Street, near North 20th Street, on reports of a shooting. One victim was confirmed in the shooting.

WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene, where police are currently investigating, placing crime scene along the block. An EMS has recently left the scene, according to a photojournalist.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated.

