Pumpkins fly for 5th annual Chunkin’ Pumpkins event for breast cancer research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille hosted an annual fall tradition where pumpkins fly into the Ohio River, all for a good cause.
The restaurant, along with the nonprofit organizations Twisted Pink and Hope Scarves, hosted the fifth annual Captain’s Quarters Pumpkinfest “Chunkin' Pumpkins” event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Guests participating in the event will attempt to fly a pumpkin through the air using a trebuchet into targets located on the surface of the Ohio River.
Fifteen percent of sales from Captain’s Quarters will be going towards the nonprofit organizations to support metastatic breast cancer research and cancer awareness programs.
While the event was scaled back compared to previous years due to the COVID pandemic, organizers who helped set up this year’s gathering expect just as much fun as previous years.
“It’s an exciting event, we love to see the kids having a good time out here, and it’s always fun to watch a pumpkin get tossed a couple hundred yards into the water,” Andrew Masterson, one of the partners for the event said.
For more information and to support the non-profit organizations involved, visit Hope Scarves' website here and Twisted Pink’s website here.
