Sen. McConnell announces Kentucky schools will receive over 2M face masks

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Saturday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Education is sending over two million face masks to Kentucky.
According to a press release, 2,035,195 face masks will be sent to the commonwealth to be used by students and teachers at public and private schools.
“Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus. I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for directing over two million masks to Kentucky to help our young people learn safely,” Sen. McConnell said. “Until we get one or more vaccines, all of us must do our part to beat this virus.”
McConnell’s CARES Act has provided a more than $13 billion impact in Kentucky.
