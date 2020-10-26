Alternative ‘Light Up Louisville’ event in planning stages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is currently working on an alternative way to bring in the holiday season.
On Light Up Louisville’s 40th anniversary year, Jean Porter, Deputy Director of Communications for Mayor Greg Fischer’s office, tells WAVE 3 News the city is looking for an alternative event that will not bring large crowds downtown.
The event is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, with decorations and vendors, a holiday parade, and the arrival of Santa Claus to illuminate the city of Louisville.
“At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases are going up, we cannot bring thousands of people downtown for the traditional Light Up,” Porter said. “So we are working on an alternative for this fun annual, family-friendly event, and we will announce it as soon as it’s finalized.”
Louisville’s City Events website has a tentative date listed for Light Up Louisville on November 27, 2020, but the date and time may be changed as more details are announced.
