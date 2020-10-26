Beshear gives new recommendations to ‘red zone’ counties to help combat spread of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday he and his family were cleared from quarantine, Beshear returned to the Kentucky State Capitol for his daily COVID-19 update.
“My entire family is safe, and tested negative four times," said Beshear. “We did not contract the virus, and (wearing a mask) is why. I’m sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle next to somebody driving and they were infectious, but he was wearing a mask, and I was wearing a mask. So I’m here today, happy to have never contracted this virus, but also as a testament about the effectiveness of wearing a mask.”
Beshear started mentioning the rising number of cases within the commonwealth. On Sunday, Beshear announced the previous week was the highest weekly total of new COVID cases since the pandemic began with 9,335 cases reported.
“We are moving the wrong direction in a fight against a virus that, at this point, we understand enough about to where we should be more effective,” Beshear said.
There were 953 new cases reported on Monday, according to the Governor. The total number of COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth is now at 97,866.
“This is a significantly higher Monday than we usually report,” Beshear said.
Positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 5.84 percent.
Three new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed in Monday’s update, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 1,410.
Beshear said there have been multiple steps put into place to protect Kentuckians and prevent the spread of the virus, and on Monday, new recommendations were provided to counties within a “red zone," a county that has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.
“We have more red counties than ever before,” Beshear said, showing off an incident report map.
The new set of recommendations include:
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
- Non-critical government offices to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping, order online or curbside pickup
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19
Beshear comments that these are recommendations, not mandates, saying the community should work together and take ownership in the fight against the virus.
“Encouragement will do more than enforcement," Beshear said explaining the new recommendations.
“If everybody in a community follows these recommendations, they are less likely to contract the virus," Beshear said.
Additional information provided in Monday’s update include:
- 858 patients currently hospitalized
- 253 patients currently within the ICU
- 112 patients on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 26 new resident cases, 23 new staff cases, 24 new deaths, 7 new facilities reporting
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
