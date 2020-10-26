Calipari says he did not watch Mack twitter video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a preaseason zoom conference call on Monday morning, UK head basketball coach John Calipari was asked about a video UofL head coach Chris Mack posted on Twitter last month about the rivarly game.
“Now, do you honestly think I watched that video? You guys know me. I didn’t. Somebody told me about it. I can’t even remember who told me, but they said there’s a lot of whining on it," Calipari said.
"I don’t know. But here’s what I would say to you: He and I have talked since then. It never even came up. Guys that take shots, when you shoot arrows at me, they go through bazooka holes. They barely touch skin. They may not touch skin. So, I don’t worry about all of that. The biggest thing for me, like way bigger, I’ve got a good team. I just want to play. We have to get this underway in a safe way. We’ve all got to mitigate. We’ve all got to look after what we’re doing with our kids – wait a minute – and our staff and our managers because the virus is running us. We’re not running it. How do we mitigate all of this stuff? We’ve got to play. I’m saying, if we’ve got to play on I-95, I’m good. I’m playing.”
For now, the game is scheduled for Saturday, December 26, in the KFC Yum! Center.
