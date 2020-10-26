Family reflects on life Middletown Elementary employee killed in suspected DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Douglas Radford, the longtime custodian at Middletown Elementary School, said they are still coming to grips with his loss.
Radford was killed in a three vehicle chain reaction crash at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and E. Indian Trail Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Louisville Metro police, Beloba Kampize, 31, of Louisville, ran into the back of Radford’s car while he was stopped at a red light. The force of the collision pushed Radford’s car into another in front of him, the police report said. The other driver was sent to the hospital.
Police said Kampize’s blood alcohol level was 0.222. Officers charged Kampize with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, first degree wanton endangerment and murder.
Radford’s family said he was on the way to his second custodial job when he was hit and unfortunately never made it there.
“To this day, I still can’t get the grip that he’s not here. Doesn’t feel like he’s not here, but he’s not,” Radford’s wife, Sherrie Radford said.
Sherrie Radford said her husband was loved by the students at Middletown Elementary and often spent time with them during the after-school program.
“He loved his kids. He was like a kid. He used to do games with the kids, he helped with the dance team; cheerleaders, he helped them,” Sherrie said.
Radford also loved to paint and be in his garden where he fed the birds and took care of his flowers. His wife said he called it, “heaven.”
“I always said he was going to die from overwork because he works two jobs,” Sherrie said. “Well, that’s not what happened. He could’ve had a very good life. He loved life.”
Radford’s family said Middletown Elementary students and other community members plan to “rally around outside” during his funeral to show their support.
A judge set Kampize’s bond at $100,000 cash during his arraignment on Monday. His defense attorney told the court he would enter a not guilty plea.
At last check, Kampize remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.