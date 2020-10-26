Family reflects on life Middletown Elementary employee killed in suspected DUI crash

Radford was killed in a three vehicle chain reaction crash at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and E. Indian Trail Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Louisville Metro police, Beloba Kampize, 31, of Louisville, ran into the back of Radford’s car while he was stopped at a red light. The force of the collision pushed Radford’s car into another in front of him, the police report said. The other driver was sent to the hospital.