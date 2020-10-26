Flu shots now offered at COVID-19 testing site in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID-19 cases continue to make a resurgence in Kentucky, it’s becoming more of a priority for city leaders to provide widespread testing in Jefferson County.
With colder weather approaching, there are now more concerns than just the coronavirus.
The pandemic is now starting to back into flu season. That’s one reason for the expanded services at the drive-thru testing site at Newburg Church of Christ.
The COVID-19 testing site 4700 East Indian Trail is now offering flu shots as well as shingles and pneumonia shots.
The additional services are in conjunction with Kroger.
The tests and shots are for District 2 residents, and Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin has urged people to take advantage of this opportunity.
“COVID 19 cases are on the rise in Louisville Metro,” says Councilwoman Shanklin. "With the help of Kroger, it can be an easy way to stay healthy all at one location.
It’s essentially a one-stop shop for these health care services, and on Monday, plenty of residents were lined up to take part, especially the COVID-19 testing.
“Everybody that’s involved in this right now is very important due to the fact that there are so many people that are sick,” said Louisville resident Marc Clemons. “I don’t understand how some people cannot believe that this is real when I have relatives that have gone through it and some that are just now testing positive for it. And these are young people.”
COVID 19 testing is available on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month between of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information you can call Councilwoman Shanklin’s office at 502-574-1102
