FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly Monday; rain chance increases overnight

FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly Monday; rain chance increases overnight
Areas of drizzle or isolated showers possible today as chilly temperatures remain. (Source: Jackson, Sarah)
By Tawana Andrew | October 20, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 10:12 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TONIGHT/TUE AM: Scattered showers north of Parkways
  • LATE WED/THU: Zeta may bring heavy rain to the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gloomy and cool Monday afternoon ahead with spotty drizzle possible, though most look to stay dry. Temperatures will move very little.

Our rain chances increase this evening as showers roll into the region. Our best rain potential looks to be in areas along and north of the Ohio River. We’ll keep these showers overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Scattered showers last through Tuesday morning before drier conditions are seen for the second half of the day. Persistent clouds will limit highs to the 50s yet again tomorrow.

Clouds remain Tuesday night as lows slide into the 40s.

We’re keeping an eye on Zeta as it strengthens and moves into the Gulf of Mexico. We also must watch an area of low pressure coming out of the southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, those two systems look to bring us potentially heavy rain and even some strong storms.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/26 8AM

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)