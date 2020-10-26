FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly Monday; rain chance increases overnight

- TONIGHT/TUE AM: Scattered showers north of Parkways
- LATE WED/THU: Zeta may bring heavy rain to the region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gloomy and cool Monday afternoon ahead with spotty drizzle possible, though most look to stay dry. Temperatures will move very little.
Our rain chances increase this evening as showers roll into the region. Our best rain potential looks to be in areas along and north of the Ohio River. We’ll keep these showers overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.
Scattered showers last through Tuesday morning before drier conditions are seen for the second half of the day. Persistent clouds will limit highs to the 50s yet again tomorrow.
Clouds remain Tuesday night as lows slide into the 40s.
We’re keeping an eye on Zeta as it strengthens and moves into the Gulf of Mexico. We also must watch an area of low pressure coming out of the southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, those two systems look to bring us potentially heavy rain and even some strong storms.
