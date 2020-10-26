FORECAST: Gloomy, cool start to the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a gloomy start to the week as drizzle remains in the forecast this morning. Clouds hold tough for most of the day, limiting afternoon highs to the 50s in most locations. Our rain chances increase this evening as showers roll into the region. Our best rain potential looks to be in areas along and north of the Ohio River. We’ll keep these showers overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.