FORECAST: Gloomy, cool start to the week

- TONIGHT/TUE AM: Scattered showers north of Parkways
- LATE WED/THU: Zeta may bring heavy rain to the region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a gloomy start to the week as drizzle remains in the forecast this morning. Clouds hold tough for most of the day, limiting afternoon highs to the 50s in most locations. Our rain chances increase this evening as showers roll into the region. Our best rain potential looks to be in areas along and north of the Ohio River. We’ll keep these showers overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.
Scattered showers last through Tuesday morning before drier conditions are seen for the second half of the day. Persistent clouds will limit highs to the 50s yet again tomorrow. Clouds remain Tuesday night as lows slide into the 40s.
We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Zeta and an area of low pressure coming out of the southern Plains Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, those two systems look to bring us rain, potentially heavy, and maybe some strong storms.
