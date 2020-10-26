FORECAST: A gloomy week with rain chances increasing

- WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Peak rain chances this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances increasing across southern Indiana this evening, eventually moving into Kentucky. These scattered showers will continue off and on overnight. Lows will be in the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Scattered showers will continue at times during the morning on Tuesday, mainly in Indiana once again. Shower chances will decrease somewhat during the afternoon as highs only reach into the mid 50s.
Rain chances will be very low Tuesday night as cloudy skies rule the overnight period. Low temperatures will be in the 40s by Wednesday morning.
Most of Wednesday looks dry with shower chances only beginning to rise during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s.
Hurricane Zeta rolls into the Gulf of Mexico this by Wednesday with aim along the southern Louisiana coast. This system combined with an area of low pressure ejecting from the west will bring decent rain chances to the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys by mid to late week. Rain totals look impressive for some with two to three inches of rainfall possible. We’ll fine tune the locations as we get closer. Drier weather appears for Halloween.
