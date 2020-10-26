FORECAST: Keep the umbrella nearby!

- WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Peak rain chances this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain is likely across southern Indiana overnight, eventually moving closer to northern Kentucky. These scattered showers will continue off and on overnight. Lows will be in the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Scattered showers will continue at times during the morning on Tuesday, mainly in Indiana once again. Shower chances will decrease somewhat during the afternoon as highs only reach into the mid-50s.
Rain chances will be very low Tuesday night as cloudy skies rule the overnight period. Low temperatures will be in the 40s by Wednesday morning.
Most of Wednesday looks dry with shower chances only beginning to rise during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s.
The 70s may arrive Thursday, but so will our highest rain chance. The remnants of Hurricane Zeta and an area of low pressure ejecting out of the southwest will arrive across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Rain totals look to range between one and three inches. We’ll fine-tune the locations as we get closer.
It will be drier for Halloween. Don’t forget we fall back one hour this weekend at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends.
