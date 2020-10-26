Frazier Museum to host women’s suffrage event on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier Museum will host multiple events thanking suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote in the Louisville area.
One of those is the 'Thank a Suffragist’ event that will take place on Election Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests will be led on guided tours of the grave sites of local suffragists at the Cave Hill Cemetery.
Tour participants will receive a free copy of a new booklet that looks back at the suffragists life.
"These are women that fought their entire lives for the right to vote,” Director of Community Engagement at Frazier History Museum Rachel Platt said. “Many of them died before 1920 and never got that right, so it is on their shoulders that we stand today and say thank you.”
The Frazier Museum is offering free memberships through October 2021 for residents living in the 12-county area around Louisville.
