GE, union leaders reach 3-year contract proposal agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - General Electric Appliances and the union have reached an agreement on a three year labor contract proposal.
The proposal still needs to be voted on and approved by the 4,100 union members who work at Appliance Park.
“The negotiating team and I are proud that this new agreement addresses the concerns of our members by providing even better wages and benefits,” IUE-CWA Local 83761 president Dino Driskell said. “We believe it is the best possible contract, and we fully endorse it to the membership for ratification. Over the next week, we’ll be out on the shop floor explaining the details to the membership, so they clearly see the gains in this contract.”
“Over the last month, we have had very constructive dialogue with the IUE-CWA negotiating team,” GEA chief negotiator Rob Fritz said. “As a result, this agreement has wage gains, no increases in payroll contributions for healthcare for three years, additional flexibility to manage work and personal life, and other added benefits. This contract helps Appliance Park remain competitive and provides a great pay and benefits package for our employees.”
Over the next week, Union IUE-CWA Local 83761 leaders will be talking to members about all the details in the contract, including wage gains and other benefits. The contract vote is expected to happen on Oct. 29.
