Man charged with murder, DUI in connection to fatal crash on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Murder and DUI charges have been filed in connection to a crash that killed a man on Poplar Level Road.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Poplar Level Road at East Indian Trial, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
A preliminary investigation showed two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light on Poplar Level Road when a third vehicle, driven by Beloba Kampize, 31, according to court documents,
hit the rear of the second vehicle and pushed it into the first vehicle.
The driver in the second vehicle, later identified as Douglas E. Radford, 58, of Louisville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver in the first vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Kampize was not injured.
Court documents state Kampize had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and was unsteady on his feet.
Kampize was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to murder and operating a vehicle under the influence, Kampize was charged with driving DUI on a suspended license, wanton endangerment and failure to maintain required insurance.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
