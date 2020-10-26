Man in critical condition following shooting near PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in critical condition following a shooting near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, calls came in around 4:30 p.m. to the 7700 block of Brookview Drive, off of St. Andrews Church Road, on reports of a shooting.
Police arrived and found one man in his early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was sent to University Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and there are currently no suspects in custody.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
