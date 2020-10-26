25 people from 16 different countries become US citizens at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Becoming an American citizen means having the right to vote, the freedom to travel, and an open door to more jobs.
For 25 people living in Kentucky, those opportunities were once just dreams but became their new realities Monday. The group of immigrants from 16 different countries placed their hands over their hearts, recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and officially became American citizens.
With Churchill Downs as the backdrop, some of them said it felt like finishing the race of a lifetime.
Sayra Pena, 26, has lived in the U.S. for 20 years and began the citizenship process in 2017. She said it was a long, drawn-out task but getting her official citizenship papers the week of her birthday was worth it.
“I can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now,” Pena told WAVE 3 News. “My hands are sweating. I’m so excited. It’s just a great day overall.”
The U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services stated the first step to citizenship is becoming a permanent resident with a family-based or employment-based Green Card. Then, a commitment to the constitution and an education test is required.
From start to finish, the citizenship process can take three to five years.
Pena said she would tell other immigrants who are thinking of becoming citizens to push through the process because it is worth it in the end.
For more information on becoming a citizen, click here.
