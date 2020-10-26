Restaurants operators say coronavirus recommendations bring uncertainty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Being in the red is not a place anyone in Kentucky wants to be, but every time COVID-19 cases go up business owners hold their breath.
The uncertainly in the days to come is a big worry, especially for restaurant operators who are concerned that any time new state restrictions or warnings come it may send a sense of fear to the public about going back indoors.
“You’ve got your people that are concerned and don’t want to leave the house,” said Khalil Batshon, owner of Khalil’s on Dixie, a Louisville restaurant and bar.
Eateries big and small we spoke with said coronavirus warnings leave them feeling uneasy about how the public will react and said operating on unknowns, is no way to do business.
“I think with us and with a lot of restaurants, the biggest unknown is your outdoor seating,” said Travis Doster, Communications Director for Texas Roadhouse, “you are going to lose that capacity.”
While some of those restaurants and bars successful with outdoor seating may be looking into heaters and tents now, they say what they can’t do is go back in terms of cutting capacity. Texas Roadhouse has successfully made it through carry-out and 50 percent capacity during the pandemic, but they have a lot of employees to worry about. Khalil’s on Dixie has survived by catering individual packed meals to area businesses.
“It’s an ongoing battle for the restaurants,” Batshon said.
Both businesses said they sometimes feel penalized for following every COVID-19 protocol. Batshon said, “Other businesses are not following the guidelines and there are businesses not wanting to play by the rules.”
They contend the only change that should come, going forward is tougher enforcement for rule breakers.
“We just hope that we all don’t get lumped into the boat of irresponsible,” Doster said. "Are there businesses that aren’t following rules? Absolutely, so let’s go after those.
Doster went on to say, “it’s frustrating when the entire industry gets painted with a broad brush.”
Whatever the pandemic brings in the next few months, the operators thank loyal customers who they said truly kept them afloat before and hopefully will again.
