Shepherdsville police chief says COVID is ‘no joke’ after testing positive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Shepherdsville Police Department chief is recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rick McCubbin posted on Facebook Saturday and said he was on day 10 of the virus.
McCubbin called the virus “no joke” and said, “I have been given Hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics, breathing treatments, inhalers, vitamins, etc. and nothing seems to be working, so it is time I break out this old traditional medicine to rid myself of it...” referencing a hot toddy.
As of Sunday, there had been 96,942 coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky.
