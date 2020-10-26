Shepherdsville police chief says COVID is ‘no joke’ after testing positive

Shepherdsville police chief says COVID is ‘no joke’ after testing positive
Rick McCubbin
By Sarah Jackson | October 26, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 11:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Shepherdsville Police Department chief is recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rick McCubbin posted on Facebook Saturday and said he was on day 10 of the virus.

McCubbin called the virus “no joke” and said, “I have been given Hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics, breathing treatments, inhalers, vitamins, etc. and nothing seems to be working, so it is time I break out this old traditional medicine to rid myself of it...” referencing a hot toddy.

This trifecta can only mean one thing: Sick I am easing into day 10 of the “Rona” and let me assure you, it is no...

Posted by Rick McCubbin on Friday, October 23, 2020

As of Sunday, there had been 96,942 coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.