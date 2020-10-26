Simmons College re-dedicates Axton Hall facility honoring former Board Chair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Simmons College of Kentucky honored a former Board Chair by dedicating one of their current facilities in his name.
A re-dedication ceremony was held at the college’s Axton Hall facility on Dumesnil Street, where it was renamed The Barnett Campus after Cecil “Barney” Barnett.
Barnett, a former Board Chair for Simmons College, is one of the largest private donors to the college. He gifted each member of the graduating class of 2018 a thousand dollars, and pledged $4 million to the college in February 2019 before his death in April that year.
Speakers invited to the re-dedication of the former main educational building of Simmons College included Louisville mayor Greg Fischer. Simmons College President Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, a representative from the office of Governor Andy Beshear, former Board Chair Dr. Mark Lynn and current Board Chair Dr. Samuel Tolbert.
Fischer said that the growth of the historically Black college is key for the city of Louisville.
“What I see constantly is that talent is evenly spread throughout our community, but access, resources and opportunity is not." Fischer said. “Simmons College helps to correct that injustice on its own.”
After Barnett’s death, Dr. Mark Lynn was named the college’s board chairman. Dr. Samuel Tolbert, president of the National Baptist Convention of America International, has since taken over the position in August, with Lynn remaining on the board of trustees.
