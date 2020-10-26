StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

The drizzle in the area will increase to a more steady shower setup tonight into Tuesday. The main zone for this looks to be across Southern IN and up I-71 through KY. The band of rain/showers does look to shift slightly more south Tuesday morning into Central KY but most of the action still be more north than south. The intensity of the rain doesn’t look too bad with most areas seeing rainfall totals under .50″ as it stands now.
We’ll get a brief break in the rain on the radar Wednesday but it will ramp back up again Thursday as a new system + tropical low moves into the region. There is still some question if they will remain separate features or merge into one. The difference would be significant when it comes to rain totals so this is a setup to watch.
The trends to dry things out into Halloween remain in tact this morning.
