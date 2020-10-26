Woman shot, suspect wounded during domestic situation at Charlestown, Ind. home

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A woman and the man who shot her are hospitalized following a shooting Sunday night in Charlestown.
According to Chief Deputy Scott Maples of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:25 p.m. deputies from Clark County and officers from the Charlestown Police Department were called to a home on Vienna Road in Charlestown on a domestic disturbance.
The Charlestown officers, who were the first to arrive, were fired upon by a male suspect and returned fire. The man went into the home where he was later found by SWAT team members suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Maples said the initial investigation revealed the man came to the home to confront a former female companion, who was living there with her parents. During a confrontation, the man shot and wounded the woman’s mother and the husband of the gunshot victim fired shots at the man.
Both the male suspect and female victim are being treated at University of Louisville Hospital for their wounds. Their names have not been released, but Maples said their conditions are considered serious and severe.
The investigation is ongoing, and Maples said it is unclear who fired the shots that struck the suspect.
