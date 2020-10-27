3D walkthrough gains home a lot of attention online

3D walkthrough gains home a lot of attention online
The inside of a home is causing a real estate listing to get a lot of attention.
By Sarah Jackson | October 27, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 11:28 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The inside of a home is causing a real estate listing to get a lot of attention.

The home, located at 8800 Blue Lick Road, looks much larger than it appears at first glance.

The home is located at 8800 Blue Lick Road.
The home is located at 8800 Blue Lick Road. (Source: Redfin.com)

The listing says the home has been a former church, day care and home business.

A virtual walkthrough of the home is what’s causing people to comment on the listing.

Take a look at the home for yourself: https://www.redfin.com/KY/Louisville/8800-Blue-Lick-Rd-40219/home/84240362

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.