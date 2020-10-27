1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a shooting in downtown Louisville.
Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a commercial burglar alarm at 440 Market, located at 440 West Market Street. According to Officer Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman, arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other shooting victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said.
Employees from nearby businesses told WAVE 3 News could see the bloodshed from their office windows floors from the ground level. Mark Ganchiff works on the ground level of an office on the other side of the street from Tuesday’s shooting. He’s concerned for what is happening in the city.
“When I first moved to Louisville, I lived downtown. It was encouraging to see that downtown was coming back and becoming more vibrant,” said Ganchiff, “but this year has been a major setback.”
Despite record homicide numbers this year in Louisville Metro, Ganchiff said the area of Market Street near his office has never worried him.
“People will hang out on the corner here, but no I’ve never felt unsafe here. I go to the market here across the street on a regular basis.”
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.