Domestic violence lethality increases in Kentuckiana

“Now, you’re in a home that’s not safe but you don’t have people checking on you,” Wessels-Martin said. “You’re no longer interacting face to face with friends, family, and co-workers. So there’s no outside eyes to bring attention to something going on. So it’s really completely up to the victims to be able to reach out for help. And when you’re quarantined in the same home as the perpetrator, that’s even more dangerous.”