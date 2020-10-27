FORECAST: Another cloudy, chilly day with scattered showers

- THIS MORNING: Scattered showers north of Parkways
- WED PM/THU: Widespread rain, sometimes heavy, expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will continue through the morning. While southern Indiana has the best rain chance, areas north of the Parkways may also see some showers. Rain chances decrease this afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach the mid-50s. Tonight looks mainly dry but cloudy as lows reach the 40s by tomorrow morning. Some areas of patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out tonight.
Most of our Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as we warm into the low to mid-60s. Rain chances increase during the late afternoon hours as the remnants of Zeta push north. Rain chances steadily increase overnight into Thursday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times. Expect lows in the 50s.
Zeta, along with another area of low-pressure, will help to keep rain in our forecast on Thursday. The rain eventually moves out early Friday leaving behind cooler and drier weather for the Halloween weekend.
