FORECAST: Rain chances ramp up late Wednesday into Thursday

- Zeta brings high rain chances later this week
- Improving weather by Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The clouds aren’t going anywhere overnight, but the shower chance will remain low as we head into Wednesday morning. Expect lows in the 40s tonight.
Most of Wednesday looks dry for now, but showers will increase during the late afternoon and the evening hours from south to north. Warm air flowing in with the rain will mean higher temperatures in the 60s for highs.
Rain chances will really ramp up Wednesday night into early Thursday as lows only drop into the upper 50s. Expect some heavy rain at times during this period.
Rain will continue to be widespread and heavy at times through a vast majority of the day on Thursday.
Rainfall totals when we start to see rain come to a close Thursday night will be in the 1″-3″ range with isolated higher totals.
Rain chances will begin to fade early Friday with cool temperatures holding in the 50s. By Saturday you can expect highs near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies. Trick or Treating forecast will have temperatures in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.