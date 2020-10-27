Gov. Beshear: 1,786 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Tuesday, 18 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided another update Tuesday evening on the commonwealth’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.
Tuesday’s briefing began with the governor’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins speaking on more than $3 million in grants for six projects Central and Eastern Kentucky communities to provide economic growth.
The new grants are set to improve workforce training, education systems, and infrastructure in Green and McCreary counties, as well as the cities of Albany, Paintsville, Pikeville, and Whitesburg.
Beshear announced that the new report was the highest number of cases reported on a Tuesday, with 1,786 new cases of COVID confirmed. The total number of cases in Kentucky is now reported as 99,637.
“It is our duty as Americans, as Kentuckians, as good people of values and faith to come together once again to fight this virus,” Beshear said.
There were 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 1,428.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 5.97 percent.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update include:
- 913 patients currently hospitalized
- 233 patients within the ICU
- 115 patients currently on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 57 new resident cases, 33 new staff cases, 8 new deaths reported
- Child Care Facilities - 10 new facilities reporting, 8 new staff cases, 10 new children cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race, and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
