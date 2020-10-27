Historic City Hall Clock to shine pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council President David James announced the Historic City Hall Clock will shine pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
James said the clock tower changing color is an important reminder to get screened and continue the fight against the disease.
“Let the clock tower remind all of us of a deadly disease that too often takes the lives of ones we love,” James said in a release. “The Metro Council encourages every woman to help in the fight against this disease with a mammogram and regular checkups.”
The American Cancer Society estimates 3,800 new breast cancer diagnoses and 630 deaths in Kentucky this year.
Emma Rice, creator of the Sista Strut organization aiming to heighten awareness and offer resources on breast cancer to Black and African American women, said the event should bring awareness to the fact that African American women are less likely to be diagnosed before age 40 and have a higher mortality rate.
The City Hall Clock has changed colors to highlight the holiday season as well as multiple awareness events, including the fight against COVID-19, and recently glowing purple for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
More information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month and various services available can be found at this website. Information on the American Cancer Society can be found here.
