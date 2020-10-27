Kentucky National Guardsmen offering assistance at polling locations Election Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Kentucky National Guard will be helping out at various polling locations in the commonwealth on Election Day.
Kentucky National Guard says guardsmen will help local officials at various polling locations across 38 counties in Kentucky November 3.
The Guardsmen will not wear any military attire, and will perform non-election officer duties, including setting up and cleaning polling locations, as well as helping direct traffic, crowd control, and parking.
Support will be offered in a non-law-enforcement capacity with the guidance of election officials.
The National Guard says they will not perform any duties reserved for trained election officials, such as handling ballots or screening guests to determine their eligibility to vote.
The assistance is being offered due to poll workers and volunteers who are typically in a high-risk category for contracting COVID-19.
Kentucky’s State Board of Elections reached out to counties across Kentucky earlier this month to determine the support needed for election sites, and then vetted those requests when contacting the National Guard to provide appropriate support.
National Guardsmen previously assisted with the state’s primary election back in June, which will be similar to the support provided on Election Day.
