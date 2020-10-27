Lorain man’s attempted carjacking in Cleveland caught on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chad Wilke says he thought he was a dead man.
“Since yesterday I haven’t been to sleep, I’ve been crying because that was, I mean, I was in fear for my life,” he said.
Wilke tells 19 News all of this happened Sunday evening after leaving his job at the Harp restaurant.
In his own words, this is what happened:
“There was a car that got right behind me, and they bumped me, and I started to see the guy get out of his car, so I seen too many movies, so I took off...when I went to turn the corner, he bumped me again, and I knew something was gonna happen, so I pulled into a driveway...the guy ran out and put a gun right to my face, and that’s when I backed up and flew into that back parking lot,” he said.
The guys and Wilke called the police. He’s not sure why the men targeted him, but he’s still shaken.
“I mean, you can see the video; he clearly pointed the gun right at my face. I mean that to me is attempted murder,” he said.
He’s relieved it’s all caught on camera, but he’s issuing a warning to others.
“Just make sure you get a good view of your surroundings. And always be aware, especially when you’re driving. You know you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
And he’s grateful to be alive.
“I thought about my kids. You know, I got home, I hugged my kids for an hour, I haven’t been to sleep,” he said.
Wilke tells 19 News police told him the men were apprehended in another incident later that night, but we are still waiting to hear back from Cleveland Police on the status.
This story is developing and will be updated.
