Louisville contact tracers find COVID exposure is common in homes, offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As cases of the COVID-19 surge in Louisville, local contact tracing efforts have also ramped up.
Lacuna Health was awarded the city’s contract for contact tracing in May. Since then, nearly 250 people have been hired by the Louisville-based company for contact tracing efforts in the Metro area.
Deziree Goff, Justin Schroeder, and Lisa Andrews are three of Lacuna’s disease investigators. With their fellow investigators, they make more than 1,000 calls a day to those who test positive for the coronavirus and those who were exposed to positive cases.
“We’re calling to help keep them and their family and the community safe,” Andrews said. “Anything that we discuss with them is confidential.”
The investigators also identify any patterns in the way COVID-19 spreads. It may come as no surprise, but after months of contact tracing, they say there seems to be high exposure to the virus in familiar places.
“I am seeing a lot more cases in workplaces and coming from home exposure. Those would probably be the two most prominent places, in my experience, that I have seen you’re getting a lot more exposure from COVID positive cases,” Schroeder said.
The investigators also found that many of the people they contact do follow safety guidelines, but only in certain situations.
“A majority of the individuals that I’ve talked to are following some guidance from the CDC, it’s just that once you get into a situation where you’re more relaxed they tend to let their guard down,” Goff added.
While there’s no particular age group they found tests positive at a higher rate yet, the investigators also noticed the people exposed tended to skew older over time.
“I’ve noticed that the case ages increase as the weeks go by. Six weeks ago I was talking to 20 to 30-year-olds, then maybe a month ago I was talking to 30 to 45-year-olds, and then most recently I’ve been talking to a lot of 55-plus-year-olds,” Andrews said.
All of these trends are raising concerns as the holidays approach, according to Lacuna Health CEO Brian Holzer.
“Family gatherings are a big concern as folks become more relaxed around their loved ones which makes sense. But we are expecting, we’ll be prepared to ramp up if, in fact, that results in surges when he hit the winter months,” he said.
The disease investigators stressed the importance of responding to contact tracing calls if you have tested positive or come in contact with someone who has.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.