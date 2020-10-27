Louisville physician caught on camera in Norton Commons altercation pleads guilty, avoids jail time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville physician caught on cellphone video allegedly shoving individuals and strangling a woman was charged with assault and will avoid jail time following a hearing Tuesday.
John Rademaker initially faced one count of strangulation and three counts of assault following an investigation of an alleged altercation in Norton Commons back in April.
LMPD was called out April 3 to Norton Commons on reports that a man had shoved several individuals and allegedly strangled a young woman. The incident was caught on camera and shared through social media.
In Tuesday’s hearing, Rademaker’s strangulation charge was amended down to a misdemeanor assault charge after he entered an Alford plea, admitting enough evidence for possible conviction but not admitting guilt.
According to court documents, the three harassment charges were also dismissed in Tuesday’s hearing.
Rademaker was sentenced to a year in jail, but was conditionally discharged. He will avoid jail time altogether if there are no other issues according to the plea deal.
The plea deal also requires Rademaker to undergo anger control treatment and to have no contact with the witnesses in the case.
