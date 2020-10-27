Man shot, killed in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in southwest Louisville.
Officers were called to a report of a person down in the 4000 block of Senn Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff.
When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to be in his 20s was dead from a gunshot wound, Ruoff said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
