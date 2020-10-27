Person shot, infant injured during domestic dispute in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – One person was shot in the foot and an infant was injured following a domestic dispute in Jeffersonville.
According to police, Cameron Coleman, 28, of New Albany, was in a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Saratoga Drive around 2:35 p.m. Monday.
Officers said Coleman got into a red sedan and as he was left another man inside the home, identified as Nathan Hathaway, 20, of Louisville, Kentucky, chased the vehicle and shot a handgun multiple times. Police said Hathaway shot the passenger of the red sedan in the foot and also shot a nearby home.
The gunshot victim was located at the corner of Middle Road and Allison Lane and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
Police said an infant was also injured during the initial altercation at the home and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Hathaway was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
Coleman was charged with domestic battery and strangulation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535.
