Spencer County Trump supporters look for another landslide

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the last four years, President Trump has given Spencer County voters a lot to think about.
“I like the fact that he was unapologetic,” Spencer County voter Lawrence Trageser said. “If you came after him, about what he stood for or what he was going to do, he’ll come back and he’ll hit you. I don’t mean that in a literal sense, but he’d hit you.”
In 2016, the Trump pledge of “Make America Great Again” seemed irresistible to Spencer County voters. Trump took 75.6 percent of the vote, making Spencer County one of the reddest spots in a deeply red state.
“I think a lot of what he believed at the time and he touted with his promises, really appealed to a lot of the conservatives and a lot of the farming community in Spencer County,” said Lee Higginbotham of the Spencer County Republican Party.
Some voters, admit there was some skepticism back then about a Trump victory.
“I didn’t think that he really had a chance,” Trump voter Hoyt Higgins said. “In fact, he might’ve been my third choice (among republican candidates).”
After giving Trump one landslide, Spencer County voters prepare to do it again.
A common priority among voters topic is the economy, and this is where Trump supporters say the President has excelled.
“I just feel like that the way the economy is going before the pandemic started what is the best route for this country,” voter Jon Scott said. “And I feel like that if we can get back to that under his previous plan, I think that’s the best situation in the best direction for us to go.”
