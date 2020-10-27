StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

A band of mainly light right will continue through the afternoon near and north of the Ohio River. Totals look to stay until .25″ and many will be under .10″.
Wednesday looks to be the “Pick of the Week” for at least some decent weather. Having said that, it will still feature clouds and a small rain chance.
Thursday is the day to watch, especially in the morning. A surge of heavy rain will push in from the south. The concern will be how long it moves over the area and how quickly it exits. This “big blob” of rain can really put down some heavy rain totals so we need to watch it carefully.
We will dry out slowly Friday ...making way for a cool, but dry holiday weekend.
The video will cover all of this in much more detail.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.