'The virus is not going away’: Jefferson County is a COVID-19 hot spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 hot spots are sparking across Kentucky and one has landed in Jefferson County.
During a coronavirus briefing Tuesday, local government and health officials said until there is a vaccine nothing will change, unless the guidelines and precautions are followed.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said the community has the ability to take larger control over the COVID-19 situation. However, for some reason the message of safety and steps to get our numbers down is not sticking.
Fischer noted an increase in cases after fall break. Every zip code in Jefferson County is now in the red zone, which makes it a hot spot. Hospitalizations have increased. The most reported cases come from people ages 15 to 34 and most reported deaths are coming from people ages 60 to 85.
“The bottom line is the virus is not going away,” Fischer said. “We see that both here in our city and state. All over the country. We’re being hit harder right now than we were in the spring and summer time.”
Public Health director Sarah Moyer said the community needs to listen to health officials and recommended against the advice of Senator Rand Paul. During an event in Virginia, Paul claimed he was immune and said he would put older adults in a separate section of restaurants and have previously COVID positive waiters serve them.
Fischer added people have to wear masks and social distance to get kids to go back to school and for economic recovery.
Numbers show the spread is happening between people we know, just because you are around family and friends does not mean you are safe.
Moyer said recently she has issued more than 50 orders for employees and customers not wearing masks at businesses. Health officials added employers should not be encouraging people to go back to work and if employees feel uncomfortable or unsafe at work they are encouraged to report it to 311.
