Outlaw country artist Billy Joe Shaver dead at 81

Anderson had a No. 4 country hit with Shaver’s “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal,” and Johnny Rodriquez took Shaver’s song, “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You,” to No. 3 on the country chart. He wrote “Willie the Wandering Gypsy and Me” about Nelson, who was such a fan that Shaver was often invited to play at his annual Fourth of July picnics.